SC Directs ECI To Publish List Of 65 Lakh Bihar Voters Deleted From Draft Roll, Cite Reasons
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish the names of around 65 lakh people whose names have been deleted from the draft voter list of Bihar, along with the reasons for their deletion.
"Supreme Court asks Election Commission of India to publicly display at district electoral officer website, the list of approximately 65 lakh persons excluded or deleted from Bihar draft electoral voters list along with reason for their deletion," ANI reported.
