SC allows ED to interrogate Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal coal theft case

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife, Rujira, in connection with an ongoing probe into the West Bengal coal smuggling case. 

The top court said that both of them can be questioned by the ED officials in Kolkata by giving them an advance 24-hour notice. Directing the West Bengal government to cooperate with the central probe agency, the SC asked it to provide adequate protection to its officials when they arrive in the state to question Banerjee.

The Supreme Court bench of Justice UU Lalit said that it won't "tolerate any kind of obstruction and interference by the state machinery."

Banerjee had asked for questioning in his home state and not in Delhi, where the probe agency has its headquarters. 

 

 

Supreme Court also issued a notice to Enforcement Directorate on Abhishek Banerjee's plea against the HC order and sought a response within three weeks and posted the matter for hearing on July 19.

Banerjee's party colleagues and the Chief Minister have often accused the BJP-led centre of using probe agencies to harass Trinamool leaders.

 

