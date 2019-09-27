SC directs Kerala govt to pay compensation of Rs 25 lakh to owners of illegal Maradu flats, complete demolition in 120 days

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday directed the Kerala government to disburse an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakhs each to the flat owners in the illegal residential buildings in Maradu in ‎Ernakulam district. The apex court also directed that it be demolished in pursuance to the Court's order.

The Court also added that this amount of interim compensation can be recovered from the builders and the remaining amount of the compensation to be awarded to the flat owners will be calculated by a committee. The SC has also said that a committee of retired judges, technical experts and civil engineers will further evaluate the compensation payable to the flat owners.

Live TV

Kerala has taken a time frame of 120 days to finish the entire process to which the court agreed. The Court has also sought a list of proposed names of retired Judges who may be part of the committee to oversee the process as well as the evaluation process.

According to the court, no illegal constructions should take place in the coastal zone illegally. The top court will hear the matter next on October 25.

The Supreme Court in its order of May 8 had directed for all the buildings to be removed from the Maradu area that was made in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone regulations. At the time, the demolition was directed to be completed within a month from the date of the judgment.