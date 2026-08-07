/SC dismisses plea against Delhi HC relief to Hinduja brothers in Bofors case

In a landmark judgment delivered on May 31, 2005, the Delhi High Court exonerated Srichand, Gopichand and Prakash Hinduja, along with AB Bofors, of all criminal charges. The court identified serious deficiencies in the prosecution’s evidence and held that the CBI had failed to establish any direct involvement of the Hinduja brothers in securing the 1986 gun deal or to prove that the money allegedly received by them was linked to illegal commissions.