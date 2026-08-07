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SC dismisses plea against Delhi HC relief to Hinduja brothers in Bofors case

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the Delhi High Court's 2005 acquittal of the Hinduja brothers in the Bofors payoff case, bringing the long-pending legal proceedings to a close.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 08:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
SC dismisses plea against Delhi HC relief to Hinduja brothers in Bofors case
Image Credit: ANI

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SC dismisses plea against Delhi HC relief to Hinduja brothers in Bofors case
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