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'SC doors open to everyone': CJI Surya Kant reveals why he decline to meet opposition MPs today

CJI Surya Kant declined to meet Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc delegation, citing reasons communicated in a confidential letter, while reiterating that the Supreme Court is open to all citizens seeking legal redress.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
'SC doors open to everyone': CJI Surya Kant reveals why he decline to meet opposition MPs today
Image Credit: ANI

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'SC doors open to everyone': CJI Surya Kant reveals why he decline to meet opposition MPs today
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