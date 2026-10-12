/'SC doors open to everyone': CJI Surya Kant reveals why he decline to meet opposition MPs today

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant said on Monday that every Indian citizen has the right to approach the courts and that the Supreme Court's doors are open to everyone, amid the INDIA bloc’s planned march to the court against the Election Commission.
“The doors of the Supreme Court are open to all. Anyone can approach us with a petition, whether an ordinary citizen or a member of an elected body,” he said.
Responding to the INDIA bloc’s request for a meeting, the CJI said he had received a letter on Sunday and replied the same night, explaining why he would be unable to meet the delegation.
"I received the letter yesterday, so I replied to it last night. I have given some reasons in the letter on the basis of which I expressed my inability to meet him," he said after speaking at an NHRC's 33rd Foundation Day function.
Justice Surya Kant on Monday declined to reveal why he had refused to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, citing the confidentiality of the correspondence between them.
When asked to explain his reasons further, the CJI declined to reveal the contents of the correspondence, saying he had kept the letter confidential. “I would request you to ask him about the contents of that letter. I have maintained its confidentiality,” he told ANI.
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively, had written to the CJI seeking an appointment between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday to submit a memorandum. Their demands included an end to alleged “vote chori”, the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and a return to the paper ballot system.
He added that every Indian citizen had the right to approach the court and that the judiciary would consider their grievances in accordance with the law.
"Every citizen of India has the right to come to us. We will hear their problems in accordance with the law and ensure that they receive whatever relief they are entitled to," the CJI said.
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