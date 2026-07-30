Bihar Minister for Panchayati Raj Deepak Prakash is facing a peculiar scrutiny. A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against his continuation in office without getting elected to either house - legislative assembly or the legislative council. Deepak Prakash is son of former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, whose party RLM is an ally of the BJP. Hearing the plea, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that the Bihar government will have to explain how Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash has continued in office for more than six months without becoming a member of either House of the state legislature.