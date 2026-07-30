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SC examines Bihar Minister's continuation in office beyond six months without election: What's the rule?

Deepak Prakash is son of former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, whose party RLM is an ally of the BJP. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
SC examines Bihar Minister's continuation in office beyond six months without election: What's the rule?
Image Credit: ANI

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