SC grants bail to 3 accused in May 2024 Pune Porsche accident case

Pune Porsche accident case: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to three accused in the Pune Porsche car accident case, where two individuals were killed due to rash and negligent driving by a juvenile in May 2024. The accused had allegedly helped the juvenile’s family in tampering with evidence by swapping blood samples.

According to ANI, one of the accused granted bail is the father of a juvenile passenger who was seated in the back seat of the Porsche. Another accused is a friend of the father of the other back-seat passenger.

Furthermore, the third accused is an assistant of the doctor who examined the medical evidence and is alleged to have accepted Rs. 3 lakh from the parents to swap the blood sample to shield the juvenile driver from prosecution.

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan also stated that it is saddening how such 'irresponsible parents' provide their juvenile children with high-speed cars and let them indulge in substances such as alcohol and drugs.

“Let them be produced before the trial court. They may be granted bail. Shall not misuse liberty. Any violation of the condition would result in cancellation of bail,” the Court further said.

“Celebration is not based on substance (abuse) and driving at speed. Two innocent people are killed...This is not the first time this has happened," Justice Nagarathna said.

"The main ones responsible are the parents who are giving them sufficient funds for a gala time. Parents have no time to spend with their children. That's why the best thing is to give them an ATM card and a mobile phone. The law has to catch up. See, two innocent lives are lost, and all these mechanisations. But it’s liberty vs all this,” Justice Nagarathna elaborated.

Pune Porche car accident

The case pertains to the May 19 incident when a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition, hit two IT professionals, killing them in the Kalyani Nagar area of Maharashtra's Pune.

According to an ANI report, dated August 20, 2024, the minor ploughed his swanky Porsche into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot on the night of May 19.

There was a nationwide uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

(with ANI inputs)