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  • /SC grants major relief to Himachal govt; MLAs allowed to vote in Mayor, Deputy Mayor and local body election

SC grants major relief to Himachal govt; MLAs allowed to vote in Mayor, Deputy Mayor and local body election

Himachal Pradesh Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan said the Supreme Court's order was not merely a relief for the government but also a reaffirmation of the correct interpretation of the law. 

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 09:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 09:28 PM IST
SC grants major relief to Himachal govt; MLAs allowed to vote in Mayor, Deputy Mayor and local body election
Image Credit: ANI

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