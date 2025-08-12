BREAKING: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM; No Coercive Action On Old Vehicles In Delhi-NCR
Big relief for Delhi-NCR: Supreme Court temporarily halted ban on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles.
In a significant relief for commuters in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court has temporarily halted its previous order that banned 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles from operating in the national capital region.
