DELHI VEHICLE BAN

BREAKING: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM; No Coercive Action On Old Vehicles In Delhi-NCR

Big relief for Delhi-NCR: Supreme Court temporarily halted ban on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

In a significant relief for commuters in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court has temporarily halted its previous order that banned 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles from operating in the national capital region.

 

