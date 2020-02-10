SC issues notice over petition seeking action against 3rd battalion in the Tis Hazari lawyer-police clash

New Delhi: The Supreme court on Monday issued notice to Centre, Delhi government, Bar council of Delhi (BCD) and others on a petition filed in the Tis Hazari police-lawyer clash case. The notice has been issued by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde.

The petition filed by Reepak Kansal seeks registration of FIR against every member of the Third battalion who entered in Tis Hazari premises without the permission of District Judge during the clash between the lawyers and police on November 2, 2019.

The petition filed by Kansal alleged that the police had beaten male-female lawyers and damaged their properties, who have present in the court during the incident. This petition challenges the order of the Delhi High Court, which had disposed of his petition. Kansal also demanded to deploy the trained security force in courts other than Delhi police.

The violent scuffle between lawyers and police officials happened over an alleged parking issue in November 2019. SIT is further investigating the matter. The Delhi High Court has also ordered for judicial inquiry and made a special bench to probe into the matter.