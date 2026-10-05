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SC issues notice to Election Commission, refuses to suspend Chief Election Commissioner

The petitions sought Kumar's suspension and the quashing of decisions he allegedly took alone. They also asked for an investigation by a special investigation team (SIT), headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, into the deletion of voters' names during the SIR.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 11:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
SC issues notice to Election Commission, refuses to suspend Chief Election Commissioner

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