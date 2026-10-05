/SC issues notice to Election Commission, refuses to suspend Chief Election Commissioner

The petitioner then proposed that the court direct the commission to take decisions only unanimously or by majority. Chief Justice Surya Kant said the law already provides for this and that the court expected the commission to follow it. "If there has been any violation, we can reverse that decision as well," he said. The petitioner added that the Chief Election Commissioner's unilateral decisions had affected the electoral roll itself. The court said it could not pass a one-sided order without hearing the parties concerned. If the record showed that a decision had not been taken unanimously or by majority, it could stay that decision. The court also expressed hope that the Chief Election Commissioner and the commission would respond clearly and transparently.