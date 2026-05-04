SC may consider plea on continued central forces deployment in West Bengal post-poll violence on May 11

New Delhi: The Supreme Court hinted that it will consider examining on May 11 a plea seeking directions for the continued deployment of Central forces in West Bengal on the apprehension of any post-poll violence.

On a mention by the petitioners' counsel, the bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi initially stated that the petitioners may approach the Calcutta High Court and that such decisions are to be taken by the State executive.

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The Election Commission of India clarified that it has no authority over the issue once the polling and counting are over.

After briefly hearing the parties, the court hinted it may examine the issue on May 11.

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Meanwhile, according to vote count trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party has edged one step closer to breaching the Trinamool Congress's fortress in West Bengal and forming a government for the first time.

According to the Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 121 seats, while Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading on 71 seats, and its ally BGPM is leading on one seat, as per trends.

News channels have projected a narrow lead for the BJP in the 294-member assembly, projecting leads of 160 seats for the BJP, crossing the halfway mark of 148. TMC is leading on 121 seats

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In phase I, the poll participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats.