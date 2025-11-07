Advertisement
BREAKING | SC Mandates Clear Highways: Authorities Ordered To Remove Stray Animals From Expressways

The Supreme Court directed NHAI and authorities to ensure immediate removal of stray cattle and animals from national highways to prevent accidents and enhance road safety across India.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

The Supreme Court of India has issued a significant directive to government authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), mandating the immediate removal of stray animals, particularly cattle, from national highways and expressways across the country. The order aims to prevent dangerous accidents and enhance road safety for motorists.

 

