SC Orders New SIT To Probe Noida Officials–Builders Nexus In Land Compensation Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the constitution of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police to conduct a preliminary enquiry into alleged collusion between officials of the NOIDA Authority and builders over claims of inflated land acquisition compensation to farmers.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi ordered a new SIT comprising three IPS officers which will replace the earlier SIT.

The apex court also ordered restraining project development in Noida without prior Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and approval of the report by the court's green bench.

It directed that the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh shall constitute an SIT comprising three police officers of the IPS cadre to investigate the issues as identified by the previous SIT.

The new SIT shall immediately register preliminary enquiries and proceed to inquire into the points highlighted by the previous SIT and forensic experts, as well as the Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of the state police, be associated with it, ordered the bench.

If the SIT, after preliminary enquiry, finds that a prima facie cognisable offence was committed, it shall register the case and proceed further in accordance with law, said the apex court, also asking for a filing status report of the SIT.

"A copy of the SIT report be placed before UP Chief Secretary, who in turn shall place it before the Council of Ministers to take appropriate decision", bench stated in its order.

It further said that the Chief Secretary should also post the Chief Vigilance Officer in Noida, who should either be from the IPS cadre or on deputation from the CAG.

The top court then posted the matter for hearing after eight weeks.

The bench was hearing a case where it had ordered an SIT probe while dealing with the anticipatory bail plea of a NOIDA law officer, following allegations of higher compensation being awarded to some landowners, though they were not entitled.

The SIT report has indicated that exorbitant compensation was paid to landowners in 20 cases and named erring officials of NOIDA.

It also suggested that it was necessary to examine bank account details of the officers, their family members, landowners, and assets acquired by officers during the relevant period.