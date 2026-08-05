/SC proposes no fuel for uninsured vehicles to improve road safety | DNA Analysis

India has around 30 crore registered vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers. Of these, nearly 56 per cent, or about 16.5 crore vehicles, do not have valid insurance. Vehicle insurance is broadly divided into two categories: own damage insurance, which covers losses to the owner or the vehicle, and third-party insurance, which compensates victims or their families in case another person suffers injury, death, or property damage in an accident. Third-party insurance is mandatory in India. At present, buyers of new cars are required to purchase three years of third-party insurance, while buyers of new two-wheelers must obtain five years of coverage.