/SC proposes no fuel for uninsured vehicles to improve road safety | DNA Analysis

The Supreme Court has proposed a series of stringent measures to tackle the growing problem of uninsured vehicles on Indian roads, including a recommendation that fuel should not be sold to vehicles without valid insurance. The court also suggested that such vehicles should be identified through technology and penalised by issuing challans.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the Supreme Court’s recommendations and explained how they could significantly strengthen road safety and improve compliance with mandatory vehicle insurance norms.
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During the hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court recommended that vehicles without valid insurance should be issued challans. To facilitate enforcement, the court directed that Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed on highways be integrated with the VAHAN portal and the Insurance Bureau database. It also instructed authorities to use cameras on highways and roads to identify uninsured vehicles and send challans to their owners.
One of the court’s key suggestions was that fuel should not be sold to uninsured vehicles, effectively preventing them from operating on public roads. The recommendation comes amid concerns over the large number of uninsured vehicles in the country and their impact on road safety.
India has around 30 crore registered vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers. Of these, nearly 56 per cent, or about 16.5 crore vehicles, do not have valid insurance. Vehicle insurance is broadly divided into two categories: own damage insurance, which covers losses to the owner or the vehicle, and third-party insurance, which compensates victims or their families in case another person suffers injury, death, or property damage in an accident. Third-party insurance is mandatory in India. At present, buyers of new cars are required to purchase three years of third-party insurance, while buyers of new two-wheelers must obtain five years of coverage.
However, a significant number of vehicle owners fail to renew their insurance after the mandatory period expires. According to information submitted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways before the Supreme Court, 22 per cent of road accidents in India involve uninsured vehicles. In 2024, the country recorded 4,87,705 road accidents, of which 1,07,295 involved vehicles without valid insurance. This translates to one accident every five minutes, 12 accidents every hour, and 294 accidents every day involving uninsured vehicles.
The financial impact of these accidents is estimated at around Rs 10,800 crore annually. In many such cases, victims receive little or no compensation because there is no insurance company to bear the liability. Instead, claims are pursued directly against vehicle owners through Motor Accident Claims Tribunals. Courts may direct owners to pay compensation from their own resources, but many are unable to afford awards ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, leaving victims and their families burdened with mounting medical expenses and prolonged legal battles.
To improve compliance, the Supreme Court has also proposed extending the mandatory third-party insurance period for new cars from three years to four years and for new two-wheelers from five years to six years. The court has asked all stakeholders to submit their views on the proposal by August 14, 2026.
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