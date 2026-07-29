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SC quashes 2015 summons against former PM Manmohan Singh in coal block case

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana allowed Singh's appeal and set aside the March 11, 2015 order of the Special Judge, Patiala House Courts, which had rejected the CBI's closure reports and taken cognisance against the former Prime Minister under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
SC quashes 2015 summons against former PM Manmohan Singh in coal block case

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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