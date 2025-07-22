Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2935356https://zeenews.india.com/india/sc-questions-rs-12-cr-alimony-after-18-month-marriage-says-why-dont-you-earn-2935356.html
NewsIndia
SUPREME COURT

SC Questions Rs 12 Cr Alimony After 18-Month Marriage, Says 'Why Don't You Earn?'

The Supreme Court questioned a woman’s hefty alimony demand, including Rs 12 crore, a Mumbai house, and a BMW, with CJI Gavai suggesting she work given her IT and MBA background.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2025, 05:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SC Questions Rs 12 Cr Alimony After 18-Month Marriage, Says 'Why Don't You Earn?' Supreme Court bench hearing (Image: X)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned a woman's substantial maintenance demand following an 18-month marriage, which included a house in Mumbai, Rs 12 crore in alimony and a BMW.

The CJI’s statement came after a woman demanded alimony after getting separated from her husband. She said, "Just the house in Mumbai, free of all costs. And Rs 12 crore as maintenance."

While hearing an alimony battle, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said, “But that house is in Kalpataru… one of the good builders. You’re an IT person. You’ve done your MBA. You’re in demand ..Bengaluru, Hyderabad... Why don’t you work also?”

Gavai added, “You had a marriage for just 18 months and now you also want a BMW?” 

As per Bar and Bench, the CJI further stated that the lady cannot claim the properties of his father also.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK