The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned a woman's substantial maintenance demand following an 18-month marriage, which included a house in Mumbai, Rs 12 crore in alimony and a BMW.

The CJI’s statement came after a woman demanded alimony after getting separated from her husband. She said, "Just the house in Mumbai, free of all costs. And Rs 12 crore as maintenance."

While hearing an alimony battle, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said, “But that house is in Kalpataru… one of the good builders. You’re an IT person. You’ve done your MBA. You’re in demand ..Bengaluru, Hyderabad... Why don’t you work also?”

Gavai added, “You had a marriage for just 18 months and now you also want a BMW?”

As per Bar and Bench, the CJI further stated that the lady cannot claim the properties of his father also.