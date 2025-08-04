SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark, Stays Defamation Case

The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that China had annexed over 2,000 kilometres of Indian territory, stating that a "true Indian" would not make such a remark. However, the court granted relief to Gandhi by staying the defamation proceedings related to the statement and paused further action before the trial court.

Supreme Court said, “How do you get to know that 2000 sq km was occupied by China? What is the credible material? If you are a true indian, you would not say this. When there is a conflict across border… can you say all this. Why can't you ask the question in parliament?”