SC refuses to hear plea challenging Aadhaar Ordinance

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear plea challenging the recent Aadhaar Ordinance brought by the Centre, further asking the petitioners to approach the high court first with the grievances.

The bench comprising of Justice S A Bobde and Justice S A Nazeer said they would not express anything on the merits of the case and would like to have the advantage of the high court view on the issue.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that it was a matter of national importance as it would have a pan-India effect and the apex court should decided the issue.

The bench, however, allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea and granted liberty to approach the high court.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on March 3 given his assent to the Aadhaar Ordinance that allowed voluntary use of Aadhaar as ID proof for obtaining mobile SIM cards and opening bank accounts.