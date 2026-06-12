SC refuses to intervene in Meenakshi Natarajan nomination rejection row

In a fresh setback for the Congress party, the Supreme Court on Friday rejected party leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s petition against the rejection of her candidature for the Rajya Sabha polls.

The court noted that an aggrieved candidate whose nomination paper has been rejected by a Returning Officer must pursue the statutory remedy before the Election Commission. Declining to intervene, it granted Natarajan the liberty to seek recourse from the poll panel.

A two-judge bench asked her counsel to cite any precedent where the Supreme Court had intervened in a matter concerning the rejection of a candidate’s nomination papers.

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"However erroneous the decision may be, once a nomination is rejected, the remedy ordinarily lies elsewhere. Is there any judgment of this Court where we have interfered at that stage?" the bench of Justices PK Mishra and AS Chandurkar said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Natarajan, argued that candidates are needed to disclose only those criminal cases that carry a minimum sentence of two years. He contended that, in this case, the proceedings had not advanced beyond the issuance of summons.

Abhishek Singhvi contended that Natarajan’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh was wrongly rejected by the Returning Officer (RO), who cited the alleged non-disclosure of a criminal case under the Representation of the People Act as the basis for the decision.