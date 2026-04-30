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NewsIndiaSC reserves verdict on Pawan Khera’s plea against denial of anticipatory bail
ASSAM POLICE PAWAN KHERA

SC reserves verdict on Pawan Khera’s plea against denial of anticipatory bail

The senior counsel argued that even if the allegations were accepted as they stand, there was no legal justification for an arrest, especially when sufficient safeguards could be put in place to secure Khera’s cooperation with the investigation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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SC reserves verdict on Pawan Khera’s plea against denial of anticipatory bail(Image Credit: IANS)

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera, who is challenging the Gauhati High Court’s decision to deny him anticipatory bail. The case pertains to a criminal complaint lodged by the Assam Police over his alleged remarks against the wife of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A Bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar reserved its verdict after hearing detailed arguments from senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Khera, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State of Assam.

During the proceedings, Singhvi argued that the essence of the case pertained to allegations of defamation and damage to reputation, which, he argued, did not justify custodial arrest or interrogation.

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Also Read | Pawan Khera moves SC against rejection of pre-arrest bail by Gauhati HC

The senior counsel argued that even if the allegations were accepted as they stand, there was no legal justification for an arrest, especially when sufficient safeguards could be put in place to secure Khera’s cooperation with the investigation.

“Where is the necessity of arrest? Why is it necessary to humiliate with custodial interrogation?” Singhvi submitted, asserting that personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution must be protected.

Also Read | Congress to challenge Gauhati HC order denying relief to Pawan Khera in Supreme Court

 

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