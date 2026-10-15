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SC seeks Centre's response on de-notification of Jantar Mantar as designated protest site

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Centre and Delhi Police on a petition challenging the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
SC seeks Centre's response on de-notification of Jantar Mantar as designated protest site
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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