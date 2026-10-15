The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice on petitions challenging the Delhi Police order removing Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues.
The court asked the government whether the decision was influenced by its oral observations or was based on an assessment of Jantar Mantar’s suitability as a site for protests.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that its ruling had not prompted the decision. He said a committee had been constituted well before the ruling and had submitted a detailed report.
While hearing petitions alleging police excesses during the protests, the Supreme Court directed police authorities to preserve all CCTV footage of the demonstrations. It also said private individuals could retain video recordings to submit as evidence.
The court also considered allegations of attacks on and mistreatment of women journalists covering the protests and marches. Senior advocate Indira Jaising submitted that the journalists were performing their professional duties.
Three alternative protest sites
Delhi Police removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues through a standing order dated October 11. The order designated Ramlila Ground in Old Delhi, CBD Ground in East Delhi and Burari Ground in North Delhi as alternative locations for protests and demonstrations.
Signed by Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, the order partially amended a standing order issued on April 28, 2022, which had designated Jantar Mantar as a protest site. Delhi Police said separate standard operating procedures would be issued for organising gatherings at the three alternative venues.
The order cited recommendations made by a committee constituted by the Union Home Ministry.
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