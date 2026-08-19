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SC seeks report from centre on missing Indian captain after Hormuz ship attack

Captain's DNA examination found that the remains did not belong to him, leaving uncertainty over his fate. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 10:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
SC seeks report from centre on missing Indian captain after Hormuz ship attack
Image Credit: IANS

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SC seeks report from centre on missing Indian captain after Hormuz ship attack
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