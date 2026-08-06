/SC-ST reservation explained: Why Centre opposes ‘creamy layer’ rule for Dalits and tribals

New Delhi: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that the concept of a ‘creamy layer’, used in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation system, cannot be applied to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The government said reservation for SC, ST and OBC communities is based on historical and social and educational backwardness, and not only on income levels.
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment filed an affidavit before the apex court opposing a petition that sought income-based sub-quotas within reserved categories. The Centre said any change in the reservation policy is a matter for Parliament and courts cannot direct the government to make a new policy.
The affidavit stated SC and ST communities are identified through specific historical and social conditions, unlike the OBC category where the creamy layer principle has been used to exclude economically advanced sections from reservation benefits.
The petition was filed by senior advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking directions for a more balanced reservation system. It asked the court to consider income-based sub-quotas within SC, ST, OBC and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories so that poor people within these groups could get a larger share of benefits.
The Centre opposed the plea and said reservation cannot be decided only on the basis of financial status. According to the government, the constitutional basis of reservation is based on social and educational backwardness.
In its affidavit, the Centre said the ‘creamy layer’ principle developed for OBC reservation cannot be extended to SC and ST communities. It cited earlier Supreme Court judgments to support its position.
The government referred to the landmark Indra Sawhney judgment, saying the court had held that only economic progress does not eliminate social backwardness. It also cited the E V Chinnaiah judgment, which stated that changes in the SC list can only be made by Parliament.
The Centre said the M Nagaraj judgment did not introduce the creamy layer concept for SC and ST categories. It also pointed to the Ashoka Kumar Thakur judgment, where the court clarified that the creamy layer principle applied to OBC reservation.
The Centre explained that different social factors determine these categories. SCs were identified based on the history of untouchability and social discrimination faced by communities. STs were recognised due to factors such as distinct culture, geographical isolation and social and economic disadvantages.
OBC and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) identification is based on social and educational backwardness, economic conditions and representation in government services.
The government told the court that the Constitution gives Parliament the authority to decide changes in the SC, ST and OBC lists under Articles 341, 342 and 342A. It said the judiciary cannot compel the government to introduce a particular reservation policy.
The Centre also stated that several welfare schemes for SC, ST and OBC communities have income limits to ensure benefits reach those who need them. However, applying income-based criteria within reservation quotas would require detailed social and economic studies.
Calling the petition “misleading and without basis”, the government argued that it did not raise any enforceable fundamental right under Article 32 of the Constitution. The government has asked the top court to dismiss the plea.
The matter brings back a long-standing debate in reservation policy over whether economic conditions should influence access to benefits or whether reservation should continue to be determined by the historical and social disadvantages faced by communities.
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