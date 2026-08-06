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SC-ST reservation explained: Why Centre opposes ‘creamy layer’ rule for Dalits and tribals

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment filed an affidavit before the apex court opposing a petition that sought income-based sub-quotas within reserved categories.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 11:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
SC-ST reservation explained: Why Centre opposes ‘creamy layer’ rule for Dalits and tribals
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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SC-ST reservation explained: Why Centre opposes ‘creamy layer’ rule for Dalits and tribals
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