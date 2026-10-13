/SC stays criminal defamation trial against Rahul Gandhi over remark against PM Modi

"Case of the complainant that he has been active member of BJP for two decades. On a prima facie reading of the statment describing the PM, who is member of BJP as a commander in theif therefore at this stage, it cannot be said that the impugned comment is limited only to the senior leadership of the party. Whether the imputation was in substance and what impact it will have on members of the party will have to be considered at the stage of trial. Therefore, this court finds no illegality in the order passed by the Ld Magistrate," the judge said.