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SC stays criminal defamation trial against Rahul Gandhi over remark against PM Modi

The Supreme Court stayed trial proceedings in the criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while issuing notice on his plea challenging the Bombay High Court’s refusal to quash the case.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
SC stays criminal defamation trial against Rahul Gandhi over remark against PM Modi
Image Credit: ANI

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SC stays criminal defamation trial against Rahul Gandhi over remark against PM Modi
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