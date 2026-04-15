SC stays Telangana HC's anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera in Assam FIR

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Telangana High Court’s order that had granted transit anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case linked to an FIR filed by the Assam Police. The case relates to allegations made by Khera that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, possessed multiple passports from different countries.

A bench comprising Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Atul S Chandurkar passed the interim order while issuing notice on a petition filed by the State of Assam challenging the High Court’s decision.

Bench issued notice to Pawan Khera seeking a response within three weeks on a plea filed by the Assam government against the anticipatory (transit) bail granted to him by the Telangana High Court.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, the bench observed that if Khera chooses to seek anticipatory bail in Assam, the Supreme Court’s order passed today would not hinder such an application.

"Issue notice. Meanwhile, the impugned order should be stayed. In case the petitioner applies for anticipatory bail before the court having jurisdiction in Assam, and while deciding such an application, the order passed today will not have any effect. Issue notice. Returnable in three weeks," the Court noted.

This follows the Assam Police’s move to approach the Supreme Court challenging the Telangana High Court’s decision to grant transit anticipatory bail for one week from April 10, subject to certain conditions. As per the order, Pawan Khera was directed to approach the competent court in Assam to seek appropriate legal relief.

The Telangana High Court had granted him one week’s anticipatory bail in a case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, relating to allegations concerning passport and property disclosures.

He had alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, possessed three passports from India, the UAE, and Egypt, and owned undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, as well as a company registered in Wyoming, USA.

The Sarma family has firmly denied these allegations, describing the documents as “AI-generated fabrications” that were circulated by social media groups based in Pakistan.

Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed to take strong action, saying, "Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from 'pataal' as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times."

With inputs from ANI...



