SC Summons Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna For Contempt Case Hearing In Patanjali Ads Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that Yoga expert Ramdev and the Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved, Acharya Balkrishna, personally attend the court in connection with contempt charges concerning the advertising of their products and claimed health benefits. Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah expressed dissatisfaction with the company and Balkrishna for not submitting their responses to earlier court notices. These notices questioned why contempt actions should not be started due to their apparent breach of promises made to the court.

Additionally, the court has sent a notice to Ramdev asking him to justify why he should not face contempt proceedings. The top court is addressing a complaint by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which accuses Ramdev of discrediting the vaccination initiative and allopathic medicine.

This is a developing story.