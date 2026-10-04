/SC takes suo motu cognisance of relocation of 135-yr-old Central Secretariat Library house 8.5 lakh books

The Supreme Court’s suo motu intervention comes after a September 29 report by The Indian Express titled “135-yr-old library, 8.5 lakh books – and no room in the new Central Vista plan”. The report said the library, currently located in Shastri Bhawan, could be relocated following the proposed demolition of the building under the Central Vista redevelopment project. The possible relocation has raised concerns about finding appropriate premises for the library and ensuring the safety and preservation of its vast collection.