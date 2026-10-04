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SC takes suo motu cognisance of relocation of 135-yr-old Central Secretariat Library house 8.5 lakh books

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of concerns over the proposed relocation of Delhi’s 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library, while the government has clarified that space has been earmarked for it under the Kartavya Path redevelopment plan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 07:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 07:25 PM IST
SC takes suo motu cognisance of relocation of 135-yr-old Central Secretariat Library house 8.5 lakh books
Image Credit: ANI

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SC takes suo motu cognisance of relocation of 135-yr-old Central Secretariat Library house 8.5 lakh books
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