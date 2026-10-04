/SC takes suo motu cognisance of relocation of 135-yr-old Central Secretariat Library house 8.5 lakh books

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the proposed relocation of Delhi’s 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library (CSL), which houses more than 8.5 lakh books. The move has raised concerns amid reports that no space has been earmarked for the library under the new Central Vista Plan.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday, October 5. The suo motu case, titled “In Re: 135-Yr-Old Library 8.5 Lakh Books– And No Room In The New Central Vista Plan”, was registered on October 3, reported Live Law.
The Supreme Court’s suo motu intervention comes after a September 29 report by The Indian Express titled “135-yr-old library, 8.5 lakh books – and no room in the new Central Vista plan”. The report said the library, currently located in Shastri Bhawan, could be relocated following the proposed demolition of the building under the Central Vista redevelopment project. The possible relocation has raised concerns about finding appropriate premises for the library and ensuring the safety and preservation of its vast collection.
Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) clarified that space has been designated for the Central Secretariat Library under the redevelopment plan for Kartavya Path.
"Contrary to a few reports, it is clarified that space for the Central Secretariat Library has been provided for in the Kartavya Path redevelopment plan. The necessary process for construction of the library is underway," the Ministry said in a post on X.
The library currently occupies four floors of the Shastri Bhawan complex, spread across approximately 5,500 square metres, according to reports.
The CSL is the country’s second-largest library after the National Library in Kolkata. It houses a significant collection of rare and historic books, gazetteers and official records, which are frequently used by government officials as well as students preparing for competitive examinations.
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