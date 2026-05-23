SC takes suo motu cognisance over Twisha Sharma death case, hearing on Monday

Supreme Court on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of the Twisha Sharma death case. Top Court registered suo motu case 'In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepencies in the Unnatural Death of Young Woman at Matrimonial Home'.

The matter is slated to be heard on Monday by a bench comprising Chief Justice of Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi.

The suo motu case was registered today at 6.30 PM based on "media reports and other attending circumstances."

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The development comes amid rising controversy surrounding the death of Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her matrimonial home in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12.

Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, a practising advocate, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a former district judge, are accused of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Her family has alleged dowry harassment, procedural lapses in the initial probe, delay in registration of FIR, inconsistencies in the post-mortem examination, and possible tampering with evidence.

Samarth Singh surrendered before the trial court on Friday after withdrawing his anticipatory bail plea from the Madhya Pradesh High Court and was subsequently remanded to seven days of police custody. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Police have moved the High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh.

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The Madhya Pradesh government has already ordered a CBI investigation into the matter after public outrage and demands from the victim’s family for an independent probe.

Twisha’s family alleged that she had been subjected to continuous domestic violence and harassment by her in-laws and sought a second post-mortem to determine the exact cause of her death. The High Court on Friday approved their plea for a fresh autopsy.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh High Court earlier directed that a second post-mortem examination of Twisha Sharma’s body be conducted by a medical team to be constituted by the Director of AIIMS Delhi.

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On the other hand Giribala Singh has questioned the manner in which the investigation is being carried out and alleged that the police are working under pressure.

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old former Miss Pune winner and resident of Noida, was found dead at her husband’s residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. The couple had reportedly met through a dating application and got married in December 20225.

With inputs from agency...