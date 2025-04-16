SC Takes Up Please Against Waqf Act Today; Threat Issued To Bring India To Standstill

SC Hearing Against Waqf Act: In the midst of intense political debate across the country, the Supreme Court is set to hear multiple petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, today. The case, which has drawn significant national attention, is being brought forth by several prominent leaders and organizations, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar, and Justice KV Viswanathan will commence hearings on the matter at 2 PM. So far, the court has listed ten petitions for consideration.

Meanwhile, six BJP-ruled states including Madhya Pradesh and Assam approached the Supreme Court to support the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The six BJP-ruled states -- Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Assam -- have filed separate pleas highlighting the potential administrative and legal ramifications if the Waqf (Amendment) Act is struck down or altered.

President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Arshad Madani, confirmed the hearing, stating that senior advocate Kapil Sibal will represent the organization in court. The Jamiat has not only challenged various provisions of the amended Act but also requested the Supreme Court to issue interim directions to halt its implementation. Their petition argues that the law is unconstitutional and poses a serious threat to the governance and structure of waqf institutions.

The legal battle comes amid growing tensions and a surge in controversial statements. Leaders from certain communities have publicly declared that they will not accept the amended Waqf law and have warned of mass protests if the court does not rule in their favor.

In a viral video shared by West Bengal BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, a man identified as the North Dinajpur district head of the All India Imam Association can be seen issuing threats. In the video, the man can be heard saying that the Waqf hearing is scheduled for April 16 and of the SC strikes down the law, situation will remain peaceful. "But if it is upheld or modified against our will, we will not accept it. We will block roads, stop trains — not just in cities but across villages. We will paralyze not just Bengal but the entire country,” said the man in the video.

Reacting to the video, Suvendu Adhikari criticized the West Bengal government and questioned the lack of police action against such statements.

"The Person saying all this claims to be the District President of the All India Imam Association for Uttar Dinajpur district; West Bengal. Is this a threat to the Supreme Court of India? If the ruling is not in favour, then roads & railway lines will be blocked. They will bring not only West Bengal but the whole of India to a standstill. The weird part is that such people who are threatening of dire consequences aren't being booked by the Police. Law & Order is a state subject. Mamata Banerjee, instead of arresting such radicals, is going to share stage tomorrow with such 'leaders' against the Waqf Amendment Act, which is now the law of the land," said Adhikari.

"We have a hearing on the 15th. We are waiting until that date. If the law goes in our favour, i.e. if the Court (Supreme Court) Orders that it (Waqf Amendment Act) is invalid and cannot be considered a law, then it will be in our favor, and we will not take any actions. We will… pic.twitter.com/OjPIYSldGU — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) April 15, 2025

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, has stirred strong reactions from various quarters, with some viewing it as essential reform and others decrying it as unconstitutional overreach. As the nation watches closely, today's Supreme Court hearing could mark a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate.