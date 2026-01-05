SC To Deliver Verdict Today On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict on Monday on the bail pleas of seven accused, including student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in the alleged “larger conspiracy” case related to the 2020 Delhi riots.

According to the causelist uploaded on the Supreme Court’s website, a Bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B. Varale will deliver the judgment on January 5.

The bail applications have been filed by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Shadab Ahmed, and Mohd Saleem Khan. All the accused are facing charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and have remained in judicial custody for over five years.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on a batch of special leave petitions (SLPs) challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision denying bail to the accused in the 2020 Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the Bench led by Justice Kumar directed both the petitioners and the prosecution to file any additional documents supporting their submissions by December 18.

Opposing the bail pleas, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, argued that the violence was not a spontaneous communal clash but a “well-designed, well-crafted, orchestrated, and pre-planned” attack on the sovereignty of the nation.

(With IANS inputs)