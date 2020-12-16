हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

SC to hear petition seeking removal of protesting farmers from Delhi borders on December 16

As the ongoing farmers' protest against new farm laws enters into 21st day on Wednesday (December 16), the Supreme Court will hear a plea on Wednesday seeking immediate removal of protesting farmers who have blocked several border points of Delhi by sitting for agitation on the roads. It may be recalled that the farmers started their protest against the new laws on November 26.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian will hear the plea which has been filed by law student Rishabh Sharma. In his plea, Sharma has mentioned that common citizens are facing tough times due to the road blockades and the gathering of farmers might lead to the spread of coronavirus.

The petitioner also claimed that on November 27 the protesters were allowed by the Delhi Police to hold a demonstration peacefully at the Nirankari ground in Burari but they refused to accept the police's request and are still blocking Delhi borders.

"The petitioner is seeking an urgent direction from this court for immediate removal/dispersal of such mass gathering of protesters at the Delhi borders and shift them to the place already allotted by the Delhi Police in view of an immediate threat of the coronavirus infection and spread," the plea said.

The petitioner mentioned that the farmers can protest peacefully after the end of COVID-19 pandemic as coronavirus is still a major threat and it should be stopped from spreading.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

