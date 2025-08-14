Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2945722https://zeenews.india.com/india/sc-to-hear-plea-for-intervention-to-save-kerala-nurse-nimisha-priya-2945722.html
NewsIndia
SUPREMECOURT

SC To Hear Plea For Intervention To Save Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya

The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking urgent intervention to protect Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, whose safety has become a matter of concern since long. 

|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 10:50 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SC To Hear Plea For Intervention To Save Kerala Nurse Nimisha PriyaCredit Image ( Photo : X )

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a petition seeking urgent intervention in the case of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been sentenced to death in Yemen.

The matter will be taken up by a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta. Nimisha Priya, a native of Kerala, was convicted by a Yemeni court for the murder of a Yemeni national in 2017.

While her execution has been temporarily deferred, activists and humanitarian organisations have been pressing for diplomatic and legal efforts to secure her release or commute her sentence.

The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, an advocacy group formed to campaign for her release, had approached the Central Government seeking permission for a delegation to travel to Yemen.

The aim was to initiate negotiations with the victim's family in accordance with Yemeni law, which allows for a pardon in return for payment of "blood money".

However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier rejected the council's request, citing severe security risks in Yemen, where armed conflict and political instability continue to pose a threat to foreign nationals.

The ministry had informed the petitioners that it could not grant travel clearance to the war-torn country under the current circumstances.

In the hearing, the Centre is expected to apprise the Apex Court of the current legal and diplomatic status of the case.

The court will also consider the petitioner's contention that, without direct engagement in Yemen, securing Nimisha Priya's release would be nearly impossible.

The Action Council's plea has urged the court to direct the government to make every possible diplomatic effort, including facilitating authorised representatives to negotiate with the victim’s family.

They argue that time is running out as her death sentence, though stayed for now, could be enforced if a resolution is not reached soon.

The case has drawn significant attention from human rights groups, the Indian diaspora, and Kerala's political leadership, who have repeatedly appealed for urgent action.

The Supreme Court's proceedings on this matter are expected to set the tone for the next phase of legal and diplomatic engagement.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK