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SC to hear pleas against CEC Gyanesh Kumar today; petition challenges exercise of ECI powers without collective decision-making

The Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s alleged exercise of ECI powers without collective approval, citing constitutional and statutory provisions governing the poll panel.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 07:14 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 07:14 AM IST
SC to hear pleas against CEC Gyanesh Kumar today; petition challenges exercise of ECI powers without collective decision-making
Image Credit: IANS

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