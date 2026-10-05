/SC to hear pleas against CEC Gyanesh Kumar today; petition challenges exercise of ECI powers without collective decision-making

The plea argues that Article 324 of the Constitution entrusts the “Commission” with the superintendence, direction and control of elections, rather than conferring these powers solely on the Chief Election Commissioner. It also cites Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which requires decisions to be taken collectively, with issues where the members do not agree to be resolved through a majority decision.