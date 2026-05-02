SC to hear TMC's plea against Calcutta High Court order today

The Supreme Court on Friday set up a special bench to hear the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) plea today against the Calcutta High Court's order that dismissed its plea, challenging the deployment of only Central government and PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) employees as supervisors for vote counting in the West Bengal assembly elections.

A bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi will hear the plea at 10:30 am today. In its petition, TMC urged the apex court to take up the matter on an urgent basis, noting that vote counting in the poll-bound state is scheduled to begin on Monday morning and any delay would render the plea infructuous.

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TMC moved the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court dismissed its petition, upholding the decision to appoint Central government and PSU employees as counting supervisors and assistants.

In its ruling, the High Court observed that such appointments fall within the authority of the Election Commission of India and are not illegal. It also dismissed concerns that Central government personnel would be influenced politically, noting that the claims were speculative and unsupported by evidence.

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