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NewsIndiaSC to hear TMC's plea against Calcutta High Court order today
2026 WEST BENGAL ELECTIONS

SC to hear TMC's plea against Calcutta High Court order today

TMC moved the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court dismissed its petition, upholding the decision to appoint Central government and PSU employees as counting supervisors and assistants.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 09:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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SC to hear TMC's plea against Calcutta High Court order today(Image Credit: ANI)

The Supreme Court on Friday set up a special bench to hear the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) plea today against the Calcutta High Court's order that dismissed its plea, challenging the deployment of only Central government and PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) employees as supervisors for vote counting in the West Bengal assembly elections.

A bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi will hear the plea at 10:30 am today. In its petition, TMC urged the apex court to take up the matter on an urgent basis, noting that vote counting in the poll-bound state is scheduled to begin on Monday morning and any delay would render the plea infructuous.

Also Read | Bengal poll row: TMC flags concerns over counting supervisors, moves SC

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TMC moved the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court dismissed its petition, upholding the decision to appoint Central government and PSU employees as counting supervisors and assistants.

In its ruling, the High Court observed that such appointments fall within the authority of the Election Commission of India and are not illegal. It also dismissed concerns that Central government personnel would be influenced politically, noting that the claims were speculative and unsupported by evidence.

Also Read | Calcutta HC rejects Trinamool plea against ECI directive on central staff for Bengal polls counting duty

 

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