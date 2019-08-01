close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UNNAO rape case

SC transfers all 5 Unnao cases to Delhi, orders CBI to finish probe in 45 days

The top court directed the CBI to complete the investigation in the rape case against main accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar within 45 days, and probe in the accident case in seven days. 

SC transfers all 5 Unnao cases to Delhi, orders CBI to finish probe in 45 days
Play

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court transferred all the five cases in the Unnao rape case and accident to Delhi Special Court on Thursday. It further directed the CBI to complete the investigation in the rape case against main accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar within 45 days, and probe in the accident case in seven days. 

Live TV

The top court has also ordered the Yogi Adityanath government to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim and her family.

The designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on day-to-day basis and complete the trial within 45 days. The probe agency has been asked to file the chargesheet in the case within two weeks.

"We also direct security and protection to the victim, her lawyer, mother of the victim, the four siblings of the victim, her uncle, and immediate family members in the village in Unnao," said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who's leading the top court bench.

Amid the nationwide outrage, the Bharatiya Janata Party expelled the four-time lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party. 

The condition of the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer is currently stable but still on life support, informed the King George Medical University hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, days after an accident took place.

The hospital also told the top court that the Unnao victim and her lawyer can be airlifted from hospital to Delhi.

 

Tags:
UNNAO rape caseSupreme CourtKuldeep Singh Sengar
Next
Story

Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer critical and on ventilator, says hospital

Must Watch

PT7M4S

Unnao rape case: SC likely to transfer probe to Delhi