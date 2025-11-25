Supreme Court Upholds Sacking Of Army Officer Over Refusal To Join Religious Ceremonies

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition filed by a Christian Army officer who was removed from service after refusing to take part in religious ceremonies held by his regiment.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the officer’s behaviour showed a serious lapse in discipline, making him unfit to serve in the armed forces.

Delhi High Court Decision Stands

The Supreme Court upheld the earlier ruling of the Delhi High Court, which had also refused to interfere in the dismissal. The High Court had noted that the officer chose his personal religious beliefs over lawful orders issued by his superiors.

What the Officer Argued

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan, appearing for the officer, argued that his client had only declined to enter the inner sanctum of a Hindu temple and a Gurdwara along with troops. He pointed out that the officer had a clean record and had merely refrained from activities that went against his faith.

Court’s Firm Stand on Discipline

The Supreme Court was not persuaded. The bench stressed that the armed forces carry heavy responsibilities, and discipline is non-negotiable.

The judges said that by refusing to join regiment-wide ceremonies, the officer ended up distancing himself from the troops he was supposed to lead. As a commanding officer, they said, he should have set an example of unity—not separation.

Final Judgment

Dismissing the petition, the Supreme Court confirmed the termination, calling the conduct “gross indiscipline.” The ruling reinforces the armed forces' expectation that all personnel—especially those in leadership—must uphold unity and discipline above personal preferences, including religious ones.

