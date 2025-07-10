SC Upholds EC’s Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar, Cites 'Constitutional Mandate'

The Supreme Court upheld the Election Commission’s decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, citing its constitutional mandate and the logic behind the move.

"What they are doing is a mandate under the Constitution. There is a practicality involved. They fixed the date because it was the first time after computerisation. So there is logic. You can demolish it, but you cannot say that there is no logic," India Today reported, quoting a bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar on June 24, 2025.

According to the EC, around 1.56 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLA) have been appointed to assist with the SIR in the state, all of whom were appointed by recognised political parties.

"Active participation of Bihar electors in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and tireless efforts of the election officials, the volunteers and 1.56-lakh proactive force of Booth Level Agents (NLAs) who have been appointed by all recognised political parties, has resulted in the collection of 57.48 per cent Enumeration Forms in the first 15 days of the exercise with 16 more days left," according to an official statement.

The SIR is expected to be completed by July 25, according to the EC.

"Maintaining the same momentum on the field and with just about 42.5 per cent forms remaining to be collected, the exercise of collecting the Enumeration Forms could be completed well before the stipulated date, July 25, 2025," the statement read.

The SIR exercise has been criticised by opposition parties as they accuse the poll panel of trying to steal the votes of the people, with All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)chief Asaduddin Owaisi calling it the "backdoor NRC (National Register of Citizens).

Earlier, during the Bihar bandh rally carried out in the state, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi warned that the pattern of electoral manipulation seen in Maharashtra could be repeated in Bihar.

(With ANI Inputs)