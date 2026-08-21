/SC upholds law practice requirement for judicial service, cuts experience to 1 year; mandates training and clerkship, new rules from April 2027

Under the modified framework, candidates who clear the judicial service examination will first be designated as Trainee Judicial Officers. They must complete one year of intensive training at the concerned State Judicial Academy. This period will count as equivalent to one year of practice at the Bar. Thereafter, they will undergo a further one-year structured law clerkship—six months under the supervision of the Principal District Judge or members of the higher judicial service, followed by six months under a sitting judge of the High Court. The clerkship will also be treated as equivalent to one year of practice, thereby fulfilling the overall three-year practical-experience requirement envisaged in the earlier ruling.