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  • /SC upholds law practice requirement for judicial service, cuts experience to 1 year; mandates training and clerkship, new rules from April 2027

SC upholds law practice requirement for judicial service, cuts experience to 1 year; mandates training and clerkship, new rules from April 2027

The Supreme Court reduced the mandatory pre-entry law practice for judicial service from three years to one year and introduced a two-year training and clerkship programme from April 1, 2027.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 01:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
SC upholds law practice requirement for judicial service, cuts experience to 1 year; mandates training and clerkship, new rules from April 2027
Image Credit: ANI

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