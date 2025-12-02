SC Urges ECI To Extend SIR Deadline For Voter List Revision Amid Outcry

The Supreme Court on Tuesday advised the Election Commission of India (ECI) to further extend the deadline for the submission of enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, considering the ongoing local body elections.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was informed that the original deadline of December 4 had already been extended to December 11. Local body polls in Kerala are scheduled for December 9 and 11, with counting set for December 13.

Observing that officials currently deployed on election duties should also receive sufficient time to complete the uploading process, the CJI urged the ECI to “extend it more so anyone missed out will also get an opportunity.” The Court described the request for additional time as “just and fair” and deserving of consideration.

Hearing petitions filed by political parties challenging the SIR process on the ground that it interferes with the ongoing elections, the Court allowed the Kerala government to make a detailed representation before the ECI supporting an extension of the deadline. The ECI has been directed to decide on the request by the day after tomorrow, after evaluating the matter “objectively and sympathetically.”

The Bench also asked the poll body to examine whether the SIR exercise should be temporarily deferred if it is found to be obstructing the election process. The Supreme Court said it would review the issue again if further intervention is necessary.