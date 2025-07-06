SC Writes Letter To Union On Ex-CJI Chandrachud’s Extended Stay In Govt Residence

The Supreme Court administration has reportedly written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), highlighting that former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud continues to occupy the official residence at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi beyond his tenure. Citing the overstay, the court has urged the Centre to initiate steps for the immediate vacation of the bungalow, according to multiple media reports.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the top court has requested that the bungalow, designated for the sitting CJI, be vacated.

DY Chandrachud's CJI Tenure

Although his term as the top judge of the country concluded around eight months ago, Justice Chandrachud is still the occupant of the official residence allocated for the CJI. He served as the 50th CJI between November 2022 and November 2024.

After Justice Chandrachud, ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna took over the robes and served a six-month tenure however he did not move into the official bungalow. Following, Justice Khanna, current CJI Sanjiv Khanna is also reportedly living in the same residence that was allotted to him previously.

Justice Chandrachud's Conversation With CJI

According to an NDTV report, Justice Chandrachud has attributed the delay in vacating the bungalow to 'personal circumstances', stating that the administration of the apex court was aware of the situation. Meanwhile, although the government had allotted him another bungalow, it was in disrepair due to prolonged disuse and is currently undergoing renovations.

Justice Chandrachud reportedly wrote to former CJI Khanna on April 28 requesting him for an extension till June 30 for vacating the residence, however he did not receive an answer.

Prior to this, Justice Chandrachud had written to then-CJI Justice Khanna requesting an extension of stay, which was approved. He was granted an extension until May 31, with the condition that no further extensions would be allowed.

Can Judges Overstay?

The Rule 3B of the Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022, says that a retired CJI can stay in a type VII bungalow for a maximum period of six months after retirement.

Type VII bungalow is reportedly one level below the current residence of Justice Chandrachud.