NewsIndiaAhmedabad Bomb Threat: Full List Of 7+ Evacuated Schools Including Zydus, Nirman, And DAV; Police Trace Hoax Email Source
Ahmedabad Bomb Threat: Full List Of 7+ Evacuated Schools Including Zydus, Nirman, And DAV; Police Trace Hoax Email Source
Several Ahmedabad schools, including Zydus and Nirman High, evacuated after bomb threat emails. Police squads on-site. See the full list of affected schools.
The security forces in Ahmedabad were mobilized on Wednesday, 17th December, due to bomb threat mails sent to some of the popular private schools in Ahmedabad. The schools received mails warning that there would be an explosion at 1:30 PM, and this led to massive evacuations across schools in Ahmedabad.
