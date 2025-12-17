Advertisement
NewsIndiaAhmedabad Bomb Threat: Full List Of 7+ Evacuated Schools Including Zydus, Nirman, And DAV; Police Trace Hoax Email Source
AHMEDABAD SCHOOL

Ahmedabad Bomb Threat: Full List Of 7+ Evacuated Schools Including Zydus, Nirman, And DAV; Police Trace Hoax Email Source

Several Ahmedabad schools, including Zydus and Nirman High, evacuated after bomb threat emails. Police squads on-site. See the full list of affected schools.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

The security forces in Ahmedabad were mobilized on Wednesday, 17th December, due to bomb threat mails sent to some of the popular private schools in Ahmedabad. The schools received mails warning that there would be an explosion at 1:30 PM, and this led to massive evacuations across schools in Ahmedabad.

 

