School Closed In Prayagraj? All Secondary Schools Suspend Physical Classes Till This Date Amid Maghi Purnima Rush

Prayagraj Schools Closed: Physical classes in all secondary schools across Prayagraj will be suspended from February 7 to February 12 due to the large number of devotees arriving for Maghi Purnima, officials told PTI. Schools will switch to online learning during this period.

The District Magistrate issued an order to the District Inspector of Schools, citing concerns over students facing difficulties in commuting. Teachers, however, must continue reporting to schools to conduct practical and home examinations.

Over 77.20 lakh devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam by 8 PM on Thursday. Since January 13, nearly 40 crore devotees have participated in the Maha Kumbh.

Maghi Purnima, a significant bathing day, falls on February 12.

Earlier, the Varanasi administration had also ordered schools in urban areas to shut physical classes due to the rising number of pilgrims. Students up to Class 8 were asked to attend online classes until Saturday.

Varanasi, located about 120 km from Prayagraj, is experiencing a surge in pilgrims as the Maha Kumbh continues.