School Holiday Alert! Prayagraj Schools Shut Today Amid Traffic Disruptions During Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh 2025: Due to heavy traffic expected during Makar Sankranti celebrations, the Prayagraj district administration has decided to suspend physical classes for grades 1 to 8 in all schools on January 15. This measure aims to ease transportation and ensure public convenience during the festival. However, to avoid any academic disruption, schools have been instructed to conduct online classes for students on the same day. The decision reflects the administration's effort to balance cultural celebrations with students' educational needs, ensuring that learning continues without interruption despite the anticipated traffic challenges during the Makar Sankranti festivities.

The official notification states that, “In accordance with the instructions given by Prayagraj, on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival and in view of the convenience of transportation, classes 1 to 8 of Prayagraj district in English/Hindi medium schools recognised/aided by all councils and all boards, on 15.01.2025 is declared a holiday. The classes will be held online.”

Winter vacations are ending in most schools across North India, including states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. Schools in these regions will reopen tomorrow, January 15, 2025. The winter break had been extended due to the severe cold wave and dense fog, leading to an additional two-week closure in January.

In Ghaziabad, schools for classes 1 to 8 will remain closed until January 18, 2025, though staff are required to attend. Classes will resume on January 20, 2025. In Noida, schools from nursery to class 8 will stay closed until further notice due to ongoing cold wave conditions. Meanwhile, in Gorakhpur, all government, Anganwadi, and private schools will reopen tomorrow, January 15, 2025, as scheduled.