School Holiday Announced In THESE Districts Of J&K Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Due to increasing tension after Pakistan fired heavy weapons at villages near the border in Jammu and Kashmir, several districts close to the border in Jammu & Kashmir have closed schools and colleges as a safety precaution. Educational institutions in Gurez will also remain closed, and Kashmir University has postponed all examinations scheduled up to May 10.

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools Shut in several districts

All schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch remained closed on May 7, 2025, due to rising tensions along the Line of Control (LoC). The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu also announced that the closure will continue on May 8.

"In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today," Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on X.

Operation Sindoor

On May 7, 2025, India carried out Operation Sindoor, a planned counterattack aimed at nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Key targets included Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's camp in Muridke. After the strikes, the Pakistan Army responded with heavy firing, further intensifying tensions between the two countries.

Flights cancelled in multiple regions of north

Several Indian airlines have cancelled flights from multiple northern cities, including Srinagar, which has been closed for operations following missile strikes by the armed forces on terror camps in Pakistan. In light of changing airspace conditions after Operation Sindoor, Delhi Airport also issued a travel advisory for passengers on Wednesday.