School Holiday Tomorrow (April 9): Schools to remain closed in these states due to State Assembly Elections 2026

School Holiday Tomorrow, April 9, 2026: Amid ongoing state assembly elections in several states, school and colleges will remain closed tomorrow in several states. Students in Kerala and Puducherry will get a break from classes on April 9, 2026, as the State Assembly Elections are scheduled.

Authorities have also extended the holiday to government offices, private establishments, and commercial units, making it easier for families to plan around polling day.

Why will schools remain closed tomorrow?

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The holiday coincides with polling for the Kerala and Puducherry Legislative Assembly elections, held in a single phase on April 9. This ensures that school buildings and facilities can be used as polling stations. Students should note that while classes are off, this is not a “fun holiday”—it’s part of a democratic process.

Kerala will see voting across 140 assembly constituencies, while Puducherry has 30 assembly seats. Millions of voters are expected to participate. Authorities are setting up thousands of polling booths with tight security, ensuring the process is safe and smooth.

Based on the Assembly Elections 2026 polling on April 9 and official updates about school closures due to polling dates for affected states/UTs, here’s a state‑wise list of school and college holidays for April 9, 2026:

State‑Wise School Holiday on April 9, 2026 (Assembly Elections)

Kerala

All government, aided, and private schools and colleges will remain closed on April 9 as the state goes to polls across all 140 assembly constituencies on Election Day. Educational infrastructure may also be used as polling stations. Polling is being held in a single phase on April 9, 2026.

Puducherry (Union Territory)

Educational institutions in Puducherry are closed on April 9, 2026 due to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly elections, covering all 30 assembly seats. Along with schools and colleges, many offices are observing a holiday to aid voter participation.

Assam

Polling for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 (126 seats) is also scheduled on April 9. While official holiday notifications for schools may vary by district, many local authorities are expected to declare school closures in polling areas to help facilitate voting and use of school buildings as booths.

Goa

In Goa, a paid holiday on April 9, 2026 has been declared for voters due to bye‑elections in the 21‑Ponda Assembly Constituency. While this applies to voters and workers, schools and educational institutions are likely to remain closed in affected constituencies, given polling arrangements.

Karnataka

Polling for some bye‑election constituencies in Karnataka is scheduled on April 9, and authorities have reaffirmed paid holiday entitlements for voters under law. Formal school holiday announcements typically follow local government orders ahead of polling.

Nagaland & Tripura

Both states are also voting on April 9, 2026 as part of the Assembly Elections cycle. Local administrations customarily declare school holidays in polling areas to support voter mobilisation, though official orders are issued closer to polling day.