Rajasthan

School teacher demands sexual favours from students for good marks in exams

A 45-year-old Political Science lecturer in a govt-run school in Neemrama was arrested and sent to custody after several students complained against him for inappropriate behaviour and seeking sexual favours from them. 

School teacher demands sexual favours from students for good marks in exams
Representational Image

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Police arrested a government school teacher in Neemrana after several minor school girls complained against him for inappropriate behaviour and seeking sexual favours in exchange for granting good marks in exams.

According to Times Now sources, the female student accused the teacher before a Block Education Officer during his routine visit to the school. Sources said that during the official's visit to the school, several students approached him and made shocking revelations against the teacher. They alleged that they were being pressurised by the teacher to make physical contact with him or face consequences. According to the students, the teachers had threatened them that he would fail them in exams. 

Taking serious note of the allegations made by students, the education department alerted the police and a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act was registered against the accused. According to reports, charges against SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) were also invoked against him since some students belonged to the SC/ST category. 

As per the report, the Rajasthan police nabbed the accused, a 45-year-old Political Science lecturer, on December 18. He was produced before a local POCSO court that sent him to jail until January 2, 2021, mentioned the Times Now report. 

