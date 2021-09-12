हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

School teacher grabs minor girl smears cake on her face, booked under POCSO

The police took cognisance of a video clip recorded at the time of the incident after a complaint by lodged by the minor’s father against the teacher. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. 


Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: A teacher from a reputed primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur has been booked under POCSO after he was cautired on camera grabbing a minor girl and forcibly applying cake on her face. 

The police took cognisance of a clip of the incident which was shared on soical media platforms and a lodged a complaint against the teacher filed by the minor’s father. The man identifed as Alok Saxena, 57, has been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). 

"The victim is the daughter of a complainant from Civil Lines Police Station Zone who alleged that the accused, Alok Saxena, forcibly smeared cake on her face without her consent. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO act. The accused has been arrested. Further proceedings are on," said Dr. Sansar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rampur was quoted as saying by ANI.

The teacher has been suspended and was recently arrested and jailed. 

The viral video clip purportedly showed the teacher grabbing the girl and then forcibly smearing cake on her face even as she made attempts to free herself from his grip. He could be heard saying: “Kaun bachayega? Aaya koi? [Who will save you? Did anyone come?],” as per a report in The Times of India.

The incident happend while celebrating Teachers' Day at a coaching centre run by the accused teacher in the Civil Lines area. 

