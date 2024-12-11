'Schooling MPs Like....': Kharge On No-Confidence Motion Against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

In a first, opposition parties of the INDIA alliance, led by the Congress, submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to initiate a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The opposition accused Dhankhar, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, of being "extremely partisan" in his role, undermining the functioning of the Upper House.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge stated on Wednesday that the opposition was compelled to introduce a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of actions that have "damaged the pride of the nation."

He said, "He (RS chairman) does schooling like a headmaster... From the opposition side, whenever important issues are raised as per rules - the chairman doesn't allow to have a discussion in a planned way. Time and again opposition leaders are stopped from speaking.

His (RS Chairman) fidelity is towards the ruling party instead of the Constitution and constitutional tradition. He is working as a spokesperson of the govt for his next promotion. I have no hesitation in saying that the biggest disruptor in Rajya Sabha is the Chairman himself..."

To succeed, the motion would require a simple majority in the 243-member House, a majority that the opposition currently lacks. However, opposition leaders emphasized that the motion was primarily intended to send a strong message in defense of parliamentary democracy.

Alleged Bias and 'Headmaster' Approach

The opposition's criticism was centered on claims that Chairman Dhankhar had been biased in his management of the House. According to opposition members, the Chairman's approach resembled that of a "headmaster" rather than a neutral presiding officer.

They alleged that Dhankhar frequently blocked discussions on crucial matters, thereby hindering opposition leaders from participating in debates in a structured and meaningful way.

Additionally, they accused him of favoring the ruling party, alleging that he acted more like a government spokesperson, driven by personal ambitions, rather than adhering to the constitutional principles of neutrality and fairness.

BJP's Response

In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the opposition's actions, accusing them of deliberately disrupting parliamentary proceedings. The BJP also took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, criticizing his protest tactics and labeling his behavior as "unbecoming" of an opposition leader.

The BJP's stance reinforced the government's position that the opposition's disruptions were part of a broader strategy to undermine parliamentary functioning.