Closed Internet in Nuh: In preparation for the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, the Haryana government has heightened security across the Nuh district. The authorities have suspended internet along bulk SMS services in the area for the next 24 hours in the city, till 9 PM today. However, SMS services for banking transactions, mobile recharges, and voice calls will remain active.

Schools Closed Today

Additionally, the authorities ordered that all the schools, private and government will remain closed today, i.e. July 14, 2025, Monday because of Yatra.

Ban on Meat

The authorities have also announced a ban on the sale, open display, and public hanging of non-vegetarian food items, including meat, fish, and related products along the designated route of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. The meat shops will remain closed till July 24, 2025.

Ban on Drones, Aircraft, and Fireworks

As part of the enhanced security arrangements, the administration has prohibited the use of drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, powered gliders, hot air balloons, kites, Chinese microlights, and fireworks. This suspension aims to prevent any potential disruptions or threats during the yatra.

Ban on Provocative Audio Content

Authorities have strictly prohibited the use of DJs, loudspeakers, and other sound-amplifying devices that play sensitive content or community-offensive content, to maintain communal harmony during the yatra.

Why All This?

All these restrictions and high security have been imposed to avoid any violence and clashes during the Yatra. According to Hindustan Times reports, Two years ago, in 2023, violence broke out during the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra when a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob. Five people, including two home guards, lost their lives in the incident. In Gurugram, a naib imam was killed at a mosque during a series of arson attacks. The clashes in Nuh also left more than 200 people injured.